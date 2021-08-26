Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 460 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,366.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 72.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.65. 3,241,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,968,366. The company has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.