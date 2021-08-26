Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 151,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $1,578,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $54,538,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $6,300,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

DBRG traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,437. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.21.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. Analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

