Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will report $4.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.41 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $18.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.84 billion to $18.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.52 billion to $20.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of ROST traded down $4.27 on Monday, reaching $119.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.58. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,380,697,000 after buying an additional 194,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after buying an additional 999,997 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after buying an additional 672,600 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,007,681,000 after buying an additional 429,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ross Stores (ROST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.