Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in FRP were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRPH. Robotti Robert lifted its stake in FRP by 19.0% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 25,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in FRP in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FRP in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FRP by 115.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FRP by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRP stock opened at $56.92 on Thursday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $62.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.72.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

