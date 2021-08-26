Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $475.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $445.00 to $475.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights reissued a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $463.69.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW stock opened at $447.05 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $449.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,730,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 111,560 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,929,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,918 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.