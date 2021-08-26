Royal Bank of Canada Buys 1,912 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of Consolidated Water worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 416.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22,472 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 33.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 235,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 59,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 15.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $27,834.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWCO opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

