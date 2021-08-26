Royal Bank of Canada Lowers WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WPTIF. TD Securities downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of WPTIF stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.32. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

