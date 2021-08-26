Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84, Fidelity Earnings reports. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share.

RY traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.41. 1,133,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.07. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $106.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $148.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.77.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

