Royal Bank of Canada Sells 4,486 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 1.29. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

