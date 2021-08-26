Royal Bank of Canada Takes $217,000 Position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $175,500,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $31,725,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $2,322,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSFE shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Paysafe in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paysafe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of PSFE opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.60. Paysafe Limited has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

