Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$145.00 Price Target at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.94.
Shares of RY traded down C$0.62 on Thursday, reaching C$132.53. The stock had a trading volume of 975,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,425. The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$127.70. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$90.75 and a 12-month high of C$134.23.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total transaction of C$673,593.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$743,332.69. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total value of C$71,010.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$491,396.16. Insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164 in the last ninety days.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Read More: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.