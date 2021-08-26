Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$145.00 Price Target at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.94.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY traded down C$0.62 on Thursday, reaching C$132.53. The stock had a trading volume of 975,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,425. The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$127.70. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$90.75 and a 12-month high of C$134.23.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399996 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total transaction of C$673,593.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$743,332.69. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total value of C$71,010.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$491,396.16. Insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164 in the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.