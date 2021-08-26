Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $109.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $138.53.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

