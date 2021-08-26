Royale Finance (ROYA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $590,907.00

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $590,907.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00051395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00122798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00154287 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,216.90 or 0.99943488 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.35 or 0.01023108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.51 or 0.06624196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

