RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $3.77

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.66. RPC shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 2,715 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $811.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47.
In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 120,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $664,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,920,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,216,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $29,376,954.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 884,000 shares of company stock worth $4,988,700. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About RPC (NYSE:RES)
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
