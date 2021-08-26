RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $3.77

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.66. RPC shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 2,715 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $811.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 120,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $664,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,920,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,216,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $29,376,954.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 884,000 shares of company stock worth $4,988,700. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of RPC by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,206 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 14,040.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RPC by 493.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 715,605 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in RPC during the first quarter worth $2,375,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after purchasing an additional 422,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

