RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

RPT opened at $12.84 on Thursday. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. RPT Realty’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RPT Realty news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $433,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

