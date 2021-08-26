RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.880-$0.920 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE RPT traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.65. 209,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,180. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPT. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other RPT Realty news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RPT Realty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 225,928 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.04% of RPT Realty worth $42,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

