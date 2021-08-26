Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 27,548 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $94,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,554 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $971,046,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after purchasing an additional 843,371 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

NYSE SPGI opened at $437.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.35. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $446.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

