Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 43,221 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 866,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,221 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $120,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Allegion by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

ALLE stock opened at $141.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total transaction of $394,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,019 shares of company stock worth $1,678,621 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

