Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 235,984 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,278,801 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,984 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Cheniere Energy worth $110,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $88.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of -37.35, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.