Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,636,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 555,568 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $103,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $42,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,361,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,097 shares of company stock worth $1,682,137. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

NYSE NEM opened at $56.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

