Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $97.53 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 205,638 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $97,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.96.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 203,257 shares of company stock valued at $58,981,614 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $302.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $309.98.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

