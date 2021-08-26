Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 235,191 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,790,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,191 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $84,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 101.73%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

