RxSight Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share (NASDAQ:RXST)

RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for RxSight in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter anticipates that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for RxSight’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

RXST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $12.53 on Thursday. RxSight has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $19.67.

About RxSight

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

