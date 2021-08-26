Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.74. 957,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.09 and a beta of 1.51. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.88.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

