SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.69 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.08.

NYSE SAIL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.72. 15,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,333. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.29 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $72,181.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $495,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,275 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

