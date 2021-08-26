Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Short Interest Up 12,600.0% in August

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 12,600.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TORVF remained flat at $$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday. 13,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,122. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14. Saint Jean Carbon has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.
About Saint Jean Carbon
