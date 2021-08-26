Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Short Interest Up 12,600.0% in August

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 12,600.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TORVF remained flat at $$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday. 13,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,122. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14. Saint Jean Carbon has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

About Saint Jean Carbon

Saint Jean Carbon, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development segments. The Mineral Exploration and Development segment focuses on property interests with potential sites of economic mineralization.

