salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $12.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $273.09. 751,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.21. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $252.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.44.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

