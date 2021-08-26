salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $12.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $273.09. 751,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.21. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $252.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.
In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.44.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
