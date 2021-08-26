salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.44.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM traded up $12.07 on Thursday, hitting $272.92. The stock had a trading volume of 728,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.21. The company has a market cap of $252.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Insiders sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.