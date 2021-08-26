salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.34% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.74.
NYSE:CRM opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50.
In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
