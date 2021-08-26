salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.74.

NYSE:CRM opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

