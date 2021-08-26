salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Citigroup

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.89.

CRM stock opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.21. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

