salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $290.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $266.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.03.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $12.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $273.58. 782,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.21. The company has a market capitalization of $253.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

