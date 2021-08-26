salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $305.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.93% from the stock’s previous close.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.74.

NYSE CRM opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after buying an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

