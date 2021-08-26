Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will post $117.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.17 million and the highest is $118.50 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $97.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $463.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $463.00 million to $464.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $509.56 million, with estimates ranging from $504.90 million to $513.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

SPNS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after buying an additional 46,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 53,291 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SPNS stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.21. 58,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,013. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.37.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

