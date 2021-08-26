Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Shares of STSA stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.76. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $24.63.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STSA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

