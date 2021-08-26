Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Saul Centers stock opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Saul Centers by 12.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Saul Centers by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,502,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Saul Centers by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.