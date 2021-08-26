Savant Capital LLC Boosts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

