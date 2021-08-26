Savant Capital LLC Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Corteva by 81.2% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of CTVA opened at $43.78 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

