Savant Capital LLC Invests $895,000 in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 985.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000.

DFAU stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $31.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56.

