ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ScanSource traded as high as $36.30 and last traded at $35.93, with a volume of 1519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SCSC. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in ScanSource by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ScanSource by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $901.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.