ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ScanSource traded as high as $36.30 and last traded at $35.93, with a volume of 1519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SCSC. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in ScanSource by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ScanSource by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)
ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.
