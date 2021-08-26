Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a growth of 764.7% from the July 29th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCFLF remained flat at $$8.69 during trading on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Schaeffler has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.07.
Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schaeffler will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Schaeffler
Schaeffler AG is a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.
