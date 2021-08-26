Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 27,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,679,000. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

