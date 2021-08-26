Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,842 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.64. The company had a trading volume of 24,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,813. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.68.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.