Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 162,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.34. 50,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,730. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.07. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.