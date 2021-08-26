Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after acquiring an additional 450,378 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 933,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,457,000 after purchasing an additional 47,885 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,448,000 after purchasing an additional 145,068 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,044,000 after purchasing an additional 94,729 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.55. 416,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,935. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.61. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

