Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.08.

SEE stock opened at $61.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,663,000 after acquiring an additional 296,889 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 927,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,940,000 after purchasing an additional 206,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

