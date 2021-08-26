Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) VP Jason G. Overbaugh Sells 2,950 Shares of Stock

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) VP Jason G. Overbaugh sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $25,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Security National Financial stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. Security National Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $188.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,638,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,204 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,555,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 127,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 58,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 27.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 70,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

