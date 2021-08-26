Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.910-$3.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.91 billion.

SEM opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.20.

In related news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $423,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,550 shares of company stock worth $7,832,937 over the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

