Selective Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tobam purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 372.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOS opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

