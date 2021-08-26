Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 500 Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PBE opened at $77.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.03. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $84.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

