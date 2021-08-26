Selective Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 650.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699,310 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $84.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

